Cynthia Erivo Shares The 1 Thing She Wouldn’t Ever Do On The Set Of Wicked

While the costumes in the upcoming film Wicked, may be eye-catching, they’re not the most functional pieces of clothing, according to star Cynthia Erivo.

On Friday’s edition of the Broadway Podcast Network’s Wicked podcast, Sentimental Men, the hosts asked the British performer about the logistics of playing the lead role of Elphaba onscreen.

And that’s when the floodgates opened.

“I don’t go to the bathroom,” Cynthia admitted. “Once I’m in that costume – and this is probably a terrible idea – and the harness is on, I’m not doing it. I’m not dealing with it. There’s too many layers. I’m not dealing with it. I’m not going to the bathroom. It is what it is.”

Cynthia’s iconic costume – which she had to wear for up to 14 hours – went way beyond a black cloak and a conical hat.

She also had to wear full body tights and makeup, a corset and a harness for when she performed her own flying stunts.

When members of the Wicked team would question if she needed to use the bathroom, Cynthia would just say no.

“Those days can be really big,” the Oscar nominee said. “They can be really exhausting, because your body is being put through the strangest things.”

She also shared that she immediately took to the character of Elphaba, otherwise known as the Wicked Witch of the West, because she understood what it was like being different.