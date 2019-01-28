Dad's Comfort Doll From Daughter Has Kept Him Company On Flights For 43 Years

A dad has kept a handmade comfort doll by his side on every flight he’s taken for the past 43 years – and it was made by his daughter when she was five.
Posting on Reddit, Zoe shared a photo of her dad’s suitcase before boarding a plane, which proudly showed the miniature doll on top.
“My dad is afraid to fly, so when I was five-years-old I made him a doll to hold on the plane,” she wrote. “Mom just sent me this picture. He is packed to come visit me. The doll is 43 years old!”
[Read More: ‘You are speshl’: 10 times kids made the cutest letter writers ever]
Zoe explained that when she was growing up her dad had a studio at home, full of crafts and materials – this is where she created her masterpiece.
One day, she decided the mini doll she made could be of comfort to her dad who used to turn down work opportunities because of his fear of flying.
“I remember times of great panic when the doll was lost and everyone was freaking out until we found it,” Zoe told the BBC.
“Also, when the doll was accidentally put through the laundry, there would have to be some repair. But all in all it has held up really well!”
The Reddit post has encouraged hundreds of other people to share treasures their kids have bought or made them.
"As a father I really treasure some of the smallest things that my children have said or done."Reddit user
“As a father I really treasure some of the smallest things that my children have said or done,” one user wrote. “Your post is reminding me of a few now, thanks for the post.”
[Read More: Pocket People: One Mum’s Answer To Comforting Her Son’s Anxiety]
Another commented: “I carry around a note my daughter made me with a crayon drawing of my favourite number (33) and it has been in my wallets for 23 years now. It won’t leave til I leave.”
And someone else wrote: “I have a story like that too. I walked into my dad’s office at work when I was in college and commented about the drawing of the dust mite on the wall – turns out I drew it when I was like 5-6 and he had moved it across four different states to whatever office he was in.”