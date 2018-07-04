Dad Cries As His Baby Is Born (But Not For The Reason You Think)

The emotional moment a man wept as he saw his wife giving birth, was captured in a beautiful photo that is made even more poignant by the dual reason for his tears. The moment was captured by the Kirstie Clark, the sister of the woman giving birth. Her brother-in-law explained that he was crying because of the look on his wife’s face: “This is the first time I have seen her smile in 10 months,” he said.

His wife had been suffering from preeclampsia (high blood pressure during pregnancy) and Hyperemesis Gravidarum, (a form of severe sickness which the Duchess of Cambridge also suffered from when pregnant). She was hospitalised four times for dehydration throughout her pregnancy. Clark, owner of Kirstie Perez Photography, explained that her brother-in-law had “helplessly watched his wife vomit profusely for 285+ days. He witnessed her lose 30 pounds in pregnancy, not being able to nourish herself.” He also: “ate more dinners on the front steps of their home than he could count because any scent literally made her ill.”

Clark told Bored Panda: “I watched [my sister] go through hell. She was in constant pain. She could have died carrying her baby. I watched her fight and give her life for someone innocent. I watched her husband look on helplessly for almost a year. The emotions in the room were incredible.”