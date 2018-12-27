This Dad Did The Sweetest Thing For His Flight Attendant Daughter Over Christmas

Hal knew his flight attendant daughter Pierce would be working over the holiday period, so he bought seats on all her scheduled flights throughout Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

One dad went to extreme (and adorable) lengths to make sure his daughter wasn’t spending Christmas alone – and he’s earned all of the brownie points for doing so.

Mike Levy, from Ohio, was travelling on the same flight as the father-daughter duo. After chatting to Hal, who he was seated next to, he shared their story on Facebook.

“Hal decided he would spend the holiday with her,” Levy wrote. “So, he is flying on each of her flights today and tomorrow around the country to spend time with his daughter for Christmas. What a fantastic father!”

Levy later told USA Today Hal had booked six flights in total. His Facebook post went viral, with 28,000 people sharing it, including Pierce who said their joint Christmas itinerary had gone well.

“A special thanks to all of the patient, wonderful gate agents around the country and my perfect crew,” she wrote. “He made it on every flight and even got first class ... Shoutout to Mike Levy for being a great first class passenger and helping us to understand how cool this actually is!”

Facebook user Julie Norton said the gesture brought tears to her eyes. “Sending festive wishes from England, UK (where I am working my second night shift tonight for the NHS),” she wrote.

Sonia Haro added it was “the sweetest thing a parent can do for his child”.