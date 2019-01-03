Father Of Speedboat Crash Victim Says Fugitive Jack Shepherd Is ‘Making Mockery Of Justice’

A man who killed his date when his speedboat overturned is “making a mockery of justice” by appealing his conviction while on the run, the victim’s father has said.
Web designer Jack Shepherd was sentenced to six years in prison after being found guilty of manslaughter by gross negligence of Charlotte Brown.
Shepherd skipped bail before he was found guilty on 26 July 2018, instead telling his legal team he would enter an appeal while he was in hiding.
The Daily Mail has now offered a £25,000 reward for anyone who can help catch Shepherd.
The 31-year-old had been trying to impress Brown, 24, by showing off his speedboat as they sped down the Thames.
But their first date ended in tragedy when the boat capsized and she was thrown into the cold river in December 2015.
When asked to explain why Shepherd had not turned up to his trial, his barrister blamed it on “cowardice”.
Stephen Vullo QC said his client “could not have faced the Brown family from the dock and it’s cowardice he could not do so.”
The Mail says it is offering the reward because “our gesture follows outrage at the two-timing killer, who has a child with his wife, being granted the right to mount a taxpayer-funded appeal from his hiding place.”
According to reports he has received nearly £100,000 in legal aid, despite being a fugitive from justice.
Speaking to the Daily Mail, Brown said he will do “whatever it takes” to make sure Shepherd goes to jail.
“It’s very important that Shepherd is caught, not just for my family, but for the wider public to have faith in the legal system.
“This fugitive is making a mockery of justice, being on the run while receiving tens of thousands of pounds of legal aid money to launch an appeal.
“The family are very keen that he comes back and serves his sentence, so that we can try to move on, and indeed so he can.”
Shepherd is represented by Tuckers Solicitors, which has been in contact with Shepherd but says it does not know where he is.
The firm successfully argued Shepherd can have an appeal after citing the European Convention on Human Rights, meaning they will receive more government money.
In the months before Brown’s death, he had entertained up to 10 women with trips on his boat.
During that time, he had been caught speeding by marine police more than once and was advised on the importance of wearing life jackets.
A previous date, Amy Warner, told the trial at the time she felt so uncomfortable aboard the vessel that she asked Shepherd to slow down and then got a taxi home.