Father Of Speedboat Crash Victim Says Fugitive Jack Shepherd Is ‘Making Mockery Of Justice’

PA Wire/PA Images Jack Shepherd did not attend his trial, and has not been seen since

A man who killed his date when his speedboat overturned is “making a mockery of justice” by appealing his conviction while on the run, the victim’s father has said.

Web designer Jack Shepherd was sentenced to six years in prison after being found guilty of manslaughter by gross negligence of Charlotte Brown.

Shepherd skipped bail before he was found guilty on 26 July 2018, instead telling his legal team he would enter an appeal while he was in hiding.

The Daily Mail has now offered a £25,000 reward for anyone who can help catch Shepherd.

The 31-year-old had been trying to impress Brown, 24, by showing off his speedboat as they sped down the Thames.

But their first date ended in tragedy when the boat capsized and she was thrown into the cold river in December 2015.

When asked to explain why Shepherd had not turned up to his trial, his barrister blamed it on “cowardice”.

Stephen Vullo QC said his client “could not have faced the Brown family from the dock and it’s cowardice he could not do so.”

The Mail says it is offering the reward because “our gesture follows outrage at the two-timing killer, who has a child with his wife, being granted the right to mount a taxpayer-funded appeal from his hiding place.”

According to reports he has received nearly £100,000 in legal aid, despite being a fugitive from justice.