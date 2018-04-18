All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    18/04/2018 22:49 BST

    Dale Winton Dead: Piers Morgan And Davina McCall Lead Tributes To TV Presenter

    'A lovely, warm, kind, sensitive soul with a touch of naughty! RIP.'

    Tributes have poured in for Dale Winton, following the sad news of his death

    On Wednesday (18 April) night, it was announced that the ‘Supermarket Sweep’ had died at home.

    His agent telling Press Association: “While we know many will share this terrible loss, we ask that you respect the family’s privacy at this time of grief.”

    Mark Cuthbert via Getty Images
    Dale with Davina in 2005 

    Kind messages were soon shared online, with Piers Morgan and Davina McCall among the first to post on Twitter. 

    Graham Norton also shared his condolences, revealing the best piece of advice Dale ever gave him: 

    Dale is best-known for presenting hit gameshow ‘Supermarket Sweep’, which ran from 1993 to 2000, before being revived in 2007. 

    He also hosted 18 series of the lottery programme, ‘In It To Win It’, fronting the show until its run came to an end in 2010.

    Conversations