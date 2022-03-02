Dancing On Ice's Connor Ball Shows Off Scar In Another Graphic Snap After Blade Accident

Dancing On Ice contestant Connor Ball has updated fans on his recovery after an accident on the ice over the weekend left him in need of stitches.

On Sunday night, The Vamps’ bassist took a tumble in the middle of his performance for the second week in a row, during which he sliced his leg with the blade of an ice skate.

Connor took a tumble during Sunday night's live show Matt Frost/ITV/Shutterstock

After the accident, hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby confirmed that the musician was being looked after by the show’s medical team, with Connor later telling fans that he had required stitches in his leg.

On Tuesday, Connor gave fans an update on his recovery, sharing a graphic photo of the scar on his leg from his accident.

Posting a picture of himself in the bath – taking care not to put his leg in the water – on his Instagram story, he joked: “I miss showers already.”

Following this he also confirmed that he and his partner Alexandra Schauman will be back on the ice at the weekend.

Connor updated fans on his recovery on his Instagram story Instagram/Connor Ball

Earlier this week, Connor shared a string of behind-the-scenes snaps from last week’s live show, including a graphic picture of his leg taken immediately after the fall.

“Swipe for my nights progression!” he wrote. “But warning: don’t swipe too far if you’re squeamish.”

And we’re just going to repeat that disclaimer that the picture probably isn’t one for the faint-hearted...

He added: “I’m absolutely gutted about the routine but so grateful you guys still went absolutely mad and voted me through, I can’t thank you enough!!

“Once again an accident that never happened in training at all which makes it all the worse for me, but gonna put it in the past and get back to training ASAP!! A huge thank you to the whole team for putting me back together as always and supporting through everything, it really means a lot.”

Connor and Alexandra live to skate another day Matt Frost/ITV/Shutterstock

Earlier in the series, Connor suffered yet another injury when he fell during a rehearsal just hours before going live on ITV and knocked his chin on the ice.

He and Alexandra went on to complete their routine but it wasn’t without incident, as his temporary stitches came open towards the end of the performance.