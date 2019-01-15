'Dancing On Ice' Bosses Clarify Claims Gemma Collins Is Quitting Over Holly Willoughby Comments

‘Dancing On Ice’ bosses have insisted Gemma Collins is still part of the show (for now), following rumours she was set to quit over comments made by host Holly Willoughby. The presenter called out Gemma for her unprofessionalism after it was revealed the ‘TOWIE’ star left the show’s Bovingdon studios before the end of Sunday’s show as she had “got a bit bored”. It was subsequently reported in today’s Sun that Gemma was on the verge of leaving the ITV skating competition, with an anonymous source stating: “She’s feeling there’s a conspiracy to bring down their biggest star.”

Rex/Sutterstock/ITV Gemma Collins

However, a spokesperson for ‘Dancing On Ice’ has insisted to HuffPost UK she is still expected to skate on Sunday, stating: “She has not quit the show.” That said, the next live show is still a few days away, meaning the GC could still throw in the towel before her second performance. Gemma is yet to publicly respond to Holly’s comments, or indeed explain why she left the show early. A rep for the star declined to comment when contacted by HuffPost UK. Holly had previously said on ‘This Morning’: “The thing is I really love Gemma, you know I’m a big fan of Gemma’s and I think she’s great on the show I do, but I think there has to be a bit of professionalism that comes into any work you do, just a bit of pride in your work.”

ITV Holly Willoughby called out Gemma's behaviour on 'This Morning'