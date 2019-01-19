Dancing On Ice's Jason Gardiner Blasts 'Lazy' Gemma Collins Accusing Her Of Turning Show Into 'Circus'

‘Dancing On Ice’ judge Jason Gardiner has hit out at contestant Gemma Collins, accusing her of being “lazy” and turning the show into a “circus”. The ‘TOWIE’ star has been at the centre of a number of reports about so-called diva behaviour behind the scenes of the ITV skating show this week, but despite her denying them on a number of occasions, Jason has now spoken out against her. Speaking to The Sun, the acid-tongued judge said: “I can always see who’s lazy. Gemma is lazy. She doesn’t look like her heart is in it at all.”

Rex/Shutterstock/ITV Jason Gardiner

Admitting he was unaware of who The GC was prior to her appearance, Jason explained he was initially excited to see her perform as she had bigged herself up as being “better than Beyonce”, but quickly saw she couldn’t back up her claims. “She came out and did what can only be described as one of the most painful routines I’ve ever had to sit through because it looked so uncomfortable,” he said. Addressing reports of Gemma’s behaviour off the ice, he continued: “What I don’t want is it to become is a pantomime. I don’t want people to destroy the great legacy the show has already achieved. “What I would say to Gemma is, you signed up for this. If you really want people to see a different side of you, this is a great opportunity to do that, rather than saying, ‘This is too uncomfortable for me, I’m not the star attraction any more, I’m bored’ then quit.”