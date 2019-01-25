Speaking on his Instagram Story, Matt revealed that he and Gemma had just put in “another three-hour session” on the ice.

The GC fell to the bottom of the leaderboard and received negative comments from the judges last week, and has been working extra hard to improve her skating skills ahead of the next show.

Matt Evers has teased details of his and Gemma Collins ’ plans for this week’s ‘Dancing On Ice’ live show, revealing their Sunday night routine will be an “emotional” one.

Matt Frost/ITV/REX/Shutterstock Last week, the judges said Gemma and Matt's routine didn't include enough actual skating

“I’m actually very proud of Gemma this week,” he said. “We have put in extra time. Her skating is coming along.

“We’ve taken on what the judges have said as far as we need to work on the skills, work on the skating.”

Hinting at what their routine will include, he added: “It’s very emotional and means a lot to the both of us.”

Last week, ‘Dancing On Ice’ featured a live row between Gemma and judge Jason Gardiner, as she accused him of selling stories on her to the press.

Defending her outburst later in the week, she said she was sick of being “body-shamed”.

“Do you know what, I just had to say my bit because, not to be rude, I don’t need to be body-shamed, I put up with body-shaming for years,” Gemma explained.

Adding that she wanted to go on ‘Dancing On Ice’ was to inspire women of all sizes, she said: “It doesn’t matter what your size is, why shouldn’t I, because I’m a plus-size girl, be successful, be on ‘Dancing On Ice’?”

Jason Gardiner immediately refuted Gemma’s claims, and his since posted a statement branding the accusation “salacious” and “libellous”.