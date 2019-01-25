Matt Evers has teased details of his and Gemma Collins’ plans for this week’s ‘Dancing On Ice’ live show, revealing their Sunday night routine will be an “emotional” one. The GC fell to the bottom of the leaderboard and received negative comments from the judges last week, and has been working extra hard to improve her skating skills ahead of the next show. Speaking on his Instagram Story, Matt revealed that he and Gemma had just put in “another three-hour session” on the ice.

Matt Frost/ITV/REX/Shutterstock Last week, the judges said Gemma and Matt's routine didn't include enough actual skating