Gemma Collins’ boyfriend James ‘Arg’ Argent has revealed the extent of her injuries, after she suffered a nasty fall during Sunday’s live show. The ‘TOWIE’ star took a tumble on the ice in the closing seconds of her routine, but managed to get back up and finish the performance, before receiving her best score of the series.

Matt Frost/ITV/REX/Shutterstock Matt Evers helped Gemma back onto her feet

After the show, she went for a celebratory meal with Arg and a group of friends, where they obviously shared plenty of Instagram updates. In one of Arg’s Instagram Story posts, Gemma had a bag of ice on her leg in the restaurant, telling him: “I’m in absolute agony.”

Instagram/James Argent

The GC also admitted she’d had a few brandies along with her dinner, while in another update, Arg pointed the camera at Gemma’s bruised legs, stating: “They are in a bad way.”

Instagram/James Argent Ouch!

The ‘TOWIE’ cast member also revealed what went through his head as Gemma fell, writing: “When I saw her fall like that face first I honestly thought she might be unconscious or lost some teeth! “The way she got up & carried on was AMAZING!!! You worked so hard this week GC & have done us so proud! You’ve improved so much!.”