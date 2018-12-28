Holly Willoughby Inspired To Get Her Skates On During 'Dancing On Ice'

Holly Willoughby may not have been keen on trying a Bushtucker Trial while presenting ‘I’m A Celebrity’, but it seems hosting ‘Dancing On Ice’ has left her feeling a little more inspired. The presenter has admitted she is keen to get her skates on and take to the ice, following in the footsteps of co-host Phillip Schofield.

Karwai Tang via Getty Images 'Dancing On Ice' presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield

Phil performed a routine with then co-presenter Christine Bleakley when the show went on hiatus in 2014, with Holly now keen to try it out. Speaking ahead of the new series’ launch, she said: “Do you know…I would! I’d absolutely love to learn to do it but it’s finding the time to do it properly. You can’t just go and have a one-hour lesson. “Phil really committed to that! In his head he thought was going really fast but then he watched it back and he said he was really slow, I thought he did amazingly. “I think it’s finding the time to do it properly but yes, I would love to…one day!”