Jake Quickenden has shared his thoughts on whether there’s a ‘Strictly’-esque “curse” for ‘Dancing On Ice’ contestants.
The infamous ‘Strictly’ curse has seen many stars ending their relationships either during or shortly after their stints on the show, and while they’re not as prevalent on ‘Dancing On Ice’, there has been a fair bit of romance drama over the years.
After going through his own break-up just weeks after winning last year’s series, Jake has shared his take on the matter with The Sun, telling the paper that bosses do (obviously) partner celebs with professionals they assume they’ll get on with.
“But most people are coupled up and nobody wants to ruin a relationship,” he added. “But you can see why it might happen, you spend a lot of time with people, dancing and stuff.”
Jake insisted his split from long term partner Danielle Fogarty was “totally separate” from his involvement on ‘Dancing On Ice’.
“It had nothing to do with that at all,” he said. “The ‘Strictly’ curse is only a curse if you let it.”
The current series of ‘Dancing On Ice’ has already seen one split, as professional skater Vanessa Bauer has parted ways from her boyfriend, Louis Nathaniel.
The news was revealed shortly before Vanessa took to the ice with Love Island’s Wes Nelson for the first time and has led to a pretty public rift between the skater and Wes’s girlfriend, Megan Barton Hanson.
“@Vanessabauer_skates love that you decide to announce your breakup with your boyfriend on the night of your 1st performance with my boyfriend,” Megan wrote in a now-deleted Instagram story on Monday.
“You’ve never reached out to me once or invited me to watch you train, it pained you to introduce yourself to me last night, you didn’t even look me in the eye LOL.
“Hope the tactical breakup got you the headlines you wanted babe.”
Vanessa did not directly addressed Megan’s comments, but did post her own defiant message on Instagram.