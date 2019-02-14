Jane Danson’s Dancing On Ice partner Sylvain Longchambon has spoken about her recent fainting incident, suggesting she hadn’t been looking after herself properly in the lead-up. Earlier this month, Sylvain and Jane made headlines when they went ahead with a performance just hours after the Coronation Street star collapsed on the ice during dress rehearsals.

ITV Jane Danson on the ice with Sylvain Longchambon

He told The Sun: “She’s not been eating enough for the last couple of weeks. She’s been very busy at Corrie and training on the ice every day. “We’ve often been training between 12pm and 3.30pm, which is when you would have your lunch.” Sylvain added: “I know she’s been eating sandwiches and not the most healthy food. I think that didn’t help on [that] Sunday.”

Matt Frost/ITV/REX/Shutterstock Jane and Sylvain after completing their skate