‘Dancing On Ice’ bosses have jumped to the defence of professional skater Vanessa Bauer, amid tabloid reports about her behaviour behind the scenes.
While The GC’s supposed diva antics (which she has repeatedly denied) on ‘Dancing On Ice’ have dominated the headlines in recent weeks, Vanessa has been accused by The Mirror of being “proper icy” towards staff during training for this week’s live show.
However, a rep for the show has been quick to nip these claims in the bud.
A ‘Dancing On Ice’ spokesperson told Mail Online: “This could not be further from the truth – Vanessa has never shown anything other than courtesy and respect towards the production staff.”
Vanessa – who has been partnered with Wes Nelson in this year’s series – had a great night during last week’s live show, with the pair topping the leaderboard with their routine to ‘You Can’t Stop The Beat’ from ‘Hairspray’.
Their success on the rink came at the end of a tumultuous week for Vanessa, who was publicly accused by Wes’ girlfriend Megan Barton Hanson of tactically announcing her split from her boyfriend to generate headlines, and deliberately snubbing her.
Former ‘Love Island’ star Wes later clarified during a radio interview that the drama had reached its conclusion, and while some viewers were quick to notice that Megan was absent from the audience during the most recent ‘Dancing On Ice’ live show, this has been put down to illness.
‘Dancing On Ice’ returns on Sunday night at 6pm on ITV.