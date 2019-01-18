Karwai Tang via Getty Images 'Dancing On Ice' star Wes Nelson

“It’s concluded,” he told Heart Radio. “They’re happy. “I don’t even know what they spoke about, I just let women get on with their women talk.” Defending his girlfriend, Wes continued: “Meg has suffered a lot. She has come to support me, cheer me on, and then got absolutely nailed for doing it.”

Dave J Hogan via Getty Images Wes with girlfriend and former 'Love Island' co-star Megan

He added: “The outburst with Vanessa, that was the result of a lot of negative press. She has said ’I wish I had privately messaged her. She’s not apologising for it. It’s how she feels. I’m not going to argue with it. I’m going to back my girlfriend. “I don’t want to mess anything with the show or with my girlfriend. We understand what’s going on. They’ve spoken, we’ve sorted it.”

Joe Maher via Getty Images Wes and Vanessa at this year's 'Dancing On Ice' photocall