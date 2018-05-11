Dangerous Dog Laws Aren’t Working - MPs Want To Know Why

A new inquiry is being launched to investigate whether dangerous dog laws are still effective at keeping the public safe from attacks.

Hospital admissions for dog bites has risen by 76% between 2006 and 2016, according to the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee.

Meanwhile, RSPCA data shows that 30 people died between 1991 and 2016 in dog-related incidents. However, only nine of these attacks involved breeds which are currently on the dangerous dogs list.

Under current legislation, which was introduced 27 years ago, it is illegal to keep four types of dogs traditionally bred for fighting.

These are: the pit bull terrier, Japanese Tosa, Fila Brasileiro and Dogo Argentino.

The RSPCA, which campaigns against breed-specific legislation, has branded the current rules ineffective, and says “huge numbers” of dogs have been put down “simply for looking a certain way”.

The Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee will now investigate whether the government’s current approach is effective at preventing dog attacks, and will examine how current legislation could be improved.

It will also ask how police and local authorities can reduce dangerous dog-related incidents, and look at how other countries deal with the issue.