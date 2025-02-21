Daniel Craig Speaks Out About Huge Behind-The-Scenes Shake-Up For James Bond Movies

Daniel Craig at the premiere of Spectre in 2015 via Associated Press

Daniel Craig has shared his take on the huge shake-up that’s gone on behind the scenes of the James Bond franchise.

On Thursday afternoon, it was revealed that long-time 007 producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli – who have been in charge of every Bond movie since 1995, when Pierce Brosnan took over as the titular spy – would be stepping back from their creative duties.

In their place, Amazon MGM Studios will now be taking over creative control of the blockbuster franchise.

“With my 007 career spanning nearly 60 incredible years, I am stepping back from producing the James Bond films to focus on art and charitable projects,” Wilson said in a statement.

“Therefore, Barbara and I agree, it is time for our trusted partner, Amazon MGM Studios, to lead James Bond into the future.”

Broccoli added: “I have had the honour of working closely with four of the tremendously talented actors who have played 007 and thousands of wonderful artists within the industry.

“With the conclusion of No Time To Die, and Michael retiring from the films, I feel it is time to focus on my other projects.”

Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson at the premiere of No Time To Die in 2021 via Associated Press

In a statement to Variety, Daniel – the last actor to play Bond under the half-siblings’ tenure – said: “My respect, admiration and love for Barbara and Michael remain constant and undiminished.

“I wish Michael a long, relaxing (and well-deserved) retirement and whatever ventures Barbara goes on to do, I know they will be spectacular and I hope I can be part of them.”

Daniel’s final outing as Bond, No Time To Die, finally hit cinemas in 2021, following a number of setbacks.

Towards the end of his tenure, the British actor made no secret of the fact he was looking forward to leaving the franchise behind, making several frank admissions before hanging up his tuxedo and gun for good.

Since then, there’s been no end of speculation about who will replace him as 007, with rumoured names over the last few years including Tom Hardy, Regé-Jean Page, George Mackay and Sam Heughan.

More recently, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and James Norton have repeatedly been mentioned in the press as contenders for the role.

