Daniel Radcliffe Reveals He Had A Major Crush On Older Harry Potter Co-Star

We only have a few days left to wait until the Harry Potter cast are reunited for their one-off TV special, and we’re already being teased with what we can expect from the 20th anniversary celebration - including plenty of cast secrets.

One of those is Daniel Radcliffe’s revelation that he had a major crush on one of the film franchise’s older stars.

Daniel, now 32, admits he had a soft spot for Helena Bonham Carter, who played Voldemort’s evil lieutenant Bellatrix Lestrange, and is 23 years older than the Harry Potter actor.

Daniel shared a note he sent to his British co-star during the forthcoming Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts TV special, after the two stars completed work on the ten-year franchise in 2011.

Daniel Radcliffe Charley Gallay via Getty Images

Reading his message aloud for the first time, he said: “Dear HBC, it was a pleasure being your co-star and coaster in the fact I always ended up holding your coffee.

“I do love you and I wish I’d just been born ten years earlier so I might’ve been in with a chance.”

Helena Bonham Carter and Daniel Radcliffe backstage at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday Feb. 24, 2013, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP) via Associated Press

And Daniel wasn’t the only Harry Potter star who had an on-set crush.

Emma Watson recalled the exact moment she “fell in love” with her former co-star Tom Felton during a tutoring session between filming.

Emma - who played Hermione Granger - reminisced about her crush on Tom, who played villainous Draco Malfoy.

“I walked into the room where we were having tutoring,” Emma recalled. “The assignment that had been given was to draw what you thought God looked like, and Tom had drawn a girl with a backward cap on a skateboard.

“And I just don’t know how to say it – I just fell in love with him. I used to come in every day and look for his number on the call sheet, it was number seven, and if his name was on the call sheet, it was an extra exciting day.

“He was three years above me and so for him he was like: ‘you’re like my little sister’.”

(L-R) Tom Felton, Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Matthew Lewis attend the New York premiere of Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows: Part 2 at Avery Fisher Hall, Lincoln Center on July 11, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images) Stephen Lovekin via Getty Images

Nothing ever happened between the two young stars, but Tom did admit that he knew that Emma had a crush on him.

Tom said: “I think I was in the hair and make-up chair and someone said something along the lines of, ‘Yeah, she had a crush on you.’

“I became very protective over her. Yeah, I’ve always had a soft spot for her and that continues to this day. There’s always been something that’s like, I don’t know, a kinship.”