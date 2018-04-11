Danniella Westbrook Arrested for ‘Witness Intimidation And Malicious Communication’

Danniella Westbrook has been arrested over allegations of ‘malicious communications and witness intimidation’, according to reports. The former ‘EastEnders’ star was taken to Hatfield police station in Hertfordshire for questioning on Tuesday (10 April) afternoon.

A spokesman for Hertfordshire Constabulary confirmed the arrest, stating: “’A 44-year-old woman who was wanted in relation to allegations of malicious communications and witness intimidation was arrested by officers from Hertfordshire Constabulary at a location in Essex at 2.05pm this afternoon. “She has been taken to Hatfield police station for questioning.” The 44-year-old star’s arrest follows reports that she was wanted for questioning by police after being accused of ‘intimidation and malicious communication’ by a former friend.

The former ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ star was being pursued by Hertfordshire constabulary after reportedly ignoring four separate requests to visit St. Albans police station for voluntary questioning. A spokesperson for Hertfordshire police said at the time: “We are actively seeking a 44-year-old woman in relation to allegations of malicious communications and witness intimidation. “Our enquiries are at an early stage and we are very mindful of all parties involved in this complex case.” Danniella’s arrest comes just days after she revealed her face is “rotting away” due to botched surgery. The actress has had numerous cosmetic procedures over the years and is facing another, after being left with no cheekbone on the left side of her face and painful screws in her mouth.

