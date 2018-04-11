Danniella Westbrook Arrested for ‘Witness Intimidation And Malicious Communication’

Danniella Westbrook has been arrested over allegations of ‘malicious communications and witness intimidation’, according to reports.
The former ‘EastEnders’ star was taken to Hatfield police station in Hertfordshire for questioning on Tuesday (10 April) afternoon.
A spokesman for Hertfordshire Constabulary confirmed the arrest, stating: “’A 44-year-old woman who was wanted in relation to allegations of malicious communications and witness intimidation was arrested by officers from Hertfordshire Constabulary at a location in Essex at 2.05pm this afternoon.
“She has been taken to Hatfield police station for questioning.”
The 44-year-old star’s arrest follows reports that she was wanted for questioning by police after being accused of ‘intimidation and malicious communication’ by a former friend.
The former ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ star was being pursued by Hertfordshire constabulary after reportedly ignoring four separate requests to visit St. Albans police station for voluntary questioning.
A spokesperson for Hertfordshire police said at the time: “We are actively seeking a 44-year-old woman in relation to allegations of malicious communications and witness intimidation.
“Our enquiries are at an early stage and we are very mindful of all parties involved in this complex case.”
Danniella’s arrest comes just days after she revealed her face is “rotting away” due to botched surgery.
The actress has had numerous cosmetic procedures over the years and is facing another, after being left with no cheekbone on the left side of her face and painful screws in her mouth.
Danniella’s latest health woes began when she was hospitalised with blood poisoning after receiving £750,000 worth of dental implants on programme ‘Celebrity Botched Up Bodies’.
Speaking to the Mirror, Danniella said: “I just don’t look like myself anymore. Obviously I’m going to age a lot faster anyway because of the drugs but I didn’t need this as well.”
Ahead of her next corrective operation, Danniella is drinking “12 pints of milk a day” to strengthen her bones.
“They [the doctors] need to take a piece of bone out of my skull and put a plate into my face, but they’ve got nothing to stick the plate on at the minute because the bones not strong enough,” she said. “They can start to rebuild it but I’ll never look the same and it could make me look not very nice, even worse than I look now.”