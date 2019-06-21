Axed BBC 5 Live presenter Danny Baker has announced that he’s starting a podcast, with “all the old firm” from his old radio show. Baker was ditched by the station last month, after posting an offensive tweet about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s newborn son.

Karwai Tang via Getty Images Danny Baker

In the weeks since, he’s continued performing stand-up shows up and down the country, but will (sort of) be returning to the airwaves in 2020. Announcing the news on Twitter, he wrote: “My own stand alone podcast, featuring all the old firm and even the Sausage Sandwich Game, will begin in the new year. “Emails encouraged, calls taken, subjects bizarre. A twice a week meeting, we can rule the world. #CandyManReturns.”

My own stand alone podcast, featuring all the old firm and even the Sausage Sandwich Game, will begin in the new year. Emails encouraged, calls taken, subjects bizarre. A twice a week meeting, we can rule the world. #CandyManReturns — Danny Baker (@prodnose) June 20, 2019

Baker’s controversial tweet included a photo of a well-dressed man and woman holding hands with a suited chimpanzee on Twitter, which he captioned: “Royal baby leaves hospital.” As the replies rolled in, he deleted the post and wrote that the racist connotations “never occurred to him”. The following day, he sent a fresh thread of posts, reflecting on the “one of the worst days of my life” and telling his followers: “I just want to formally apologise for the outrage I caused and explain how I got myself into this mess. “I chose the wrong photo to illustrate a joke. Disastrously so.”

PA Wire/PA Images Baker outside his London home last month