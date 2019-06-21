Axed BBC 5 Live presenter Danny Baker has announced that he’s starting a podcast, with “all the old firm” from his old radio show.
Baker was ditched by the station last month, after posting an offensive tweet about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s newborn son.
In the weeks since, he’s continued performing stand-up shows up and down the country, but will (sort of) be returning to the airwaves in 2020.
Announcing the news on Twitter, he wrote: “My own stand alone podcast, featuring all the old firm and even the Sausage Sandwich Game, will begin in the new year.
“Emails encouraged, calls taken, subjects bizarre. A twice a week meeting, we can rule the world. #CandyManReturns.”
Baker’s controversial tweet included a photo of a well-dressed man and woman holding hands with a suited chimpanzee on Twitter, which he captioned: “Royal baby leaves hospital.”
As the replies rolled in, he deleted the post and wrote that the racist connotations “never occurred to him”.
The following day, he sent a fresh thread of posts, reflecting on the “one of the worst days of my life” and telling his followers: “I just want to formally apologise for the outrage I caused and explain how I got myself into this mess.
“I chose the wrong photo to illustrate a joke. Disastrously so.”
At his first live stage show after being sacked, Baker received a standing ovation.
The Nottingham Theatre Royal event took place just four days after his dismissal and he told attendees: ”When life deals you lemons, you chuck them at the people calling you racist.”
He also joked: “If anyone does want to rush the stage, I’m a Millwall fan with a snooker cue.”
Opening the second half of his performance, Baker added: “I’ve never been a sentimental sort. But I’m numb with gratitude tonight, I caught my wife in the break and you reduced her to a pile of tears.”
And at the end, as he was met with a standing ovation, he tellintold the audience: “I do want to say this and I’m not milking it but it’s been one of the best nights of my career tonight. It really has.”