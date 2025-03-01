Here's What Danny Dyer Allegedly Said During Censored Brit Award Speech

via Associated Press

It was also jammed with bleeps, especially for Danny Dyer ― his words were cut out by ITV while introducing Chappell Roan’s award, and while speaking to host Jack Whitehall.

Chappell Roan scooped up two Brit Awards tonight, despite not actually being present at the show.

Instead, the Pink Pony Club singer sent messages of thanks via video (as did RAYE and International Group winners Fontaines DC).

Speaking to The Mirror, a source alleged that Danny’s bleeped comment was about the singer’s absence.

Allegedly, when introducing one of Chapell’s awards, the Eastenders star said: “She couldn’t be f***d to be here.”

Jack Whitehall, who got Best Pop Act Winner JADE to say Little Mix would “Absolutely” consider getting back together, also joked “it’s after the watershed” when speaking to Danny in the stands.

That didn’t seem to stop Danny’s other comments from getting bleeped though.

According to the source who spoke to The Mirror, Danny reportedly said the world was “being run by b*stards.”

Danny then allegedly said Keir Starmer wins “b**stard of the year”.

He also dropped an expletive after comparing his upcoming film, Marching Powder, set to hit UK screens on 7 March, to Bridget Jones.