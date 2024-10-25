Danny Dyer Reveals The Rivals Prep That Made His Children 'Cry'

Disney+

If you haven’t seen Dinsey+’s Rivals yet, I’m afraid I’ve chosen your weekend plans for you.

The series, based on a Jilly Cooper novel of the same name, is brimming with ’80s hairdos, lurid socks, endless sex, and hideous garden parties.

It features actors like David Tennant, Aidan Turner, and Danny Dyer ― who recently said prepping for the role made his children “cry.”

Speaking on James Acaster and Ed Gamble’s podcast Off Menu, the star recounted the physical change that brought his offspring to tears.

Disney+

The Eastenders star explained that he had to grow a moustache for the role, which was pretty alarming to his family at first.

“I had a moustache for six months, which, I broke it to my kids, and they cried. Obviously, the school runs, and stuff,” he said.

“Interestingly, they grew to love it, and then when I got rid of it they were really upset,” he added.

Danny continued, “It’s always nice to know you can grow one,” later suggesting that one of his Rivals co-stars on the show couldn’t and had to wear a fake one instead.

“When you’ve got a ’tache, is what I’ve noticed, you notice other people with ’taches, and you do the ’tache nod.

“It’s odd, but I think nowadays I think the ’tache is quite cool if you grow a nice one.”

He even suggested the added fuzz changed perceptions of his range as an actor, jokingly saying “Because I had a wig on, and I had a moustache, it means I’m a versatile actor even though I’m still a Cockney.

“I don’t care what they say, you know, you look at me and go, ‘Okay, there’s a different character.’”

