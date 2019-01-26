Danny Dyer’s appearance on ‘The One Show’ on Friday was as delightfully inappropriate as you’d expect. Fresh from f-bombing the NTAs during his acceptance speech earlier this week, the ‘EastEnders’ star swung by ‘The One Show’ to chat about his new show ‘Right Royal Family’, which sees him delving into his royal roots. As we all now know, Danny has royal blood in him after it was revealed on ‘Who Do You Think You Are’ that he is a distant relative of King Edward III.

BBC Danny Dyer

However, the actor went full Danny Dyer when he addressed the fact that some professors have revealed that a lot of people are actually related to King Edward III He told hosts Alex Jones and Rylan Clark-Neal: “Yeah, King Edward the Third. Listen, there’s been a bit of a thing about some professors, not happy about it, saying we’re all related to King Edward the Third.” “So, basically, we’re all incestuous. “We’re all brothers and sisters, and we’re all copping for each other, and tonguing each other and all of that.” In a bid to keep things family-friendly on the pre-watershed show, Rylan interjected: “You mean talking to each other by that phrase, don’t you?” “Yes! Yes, right. So, I don’t know what they’re trying to say. Let me have my moment,” Danny added.

BBC 'The One Show' hosts Rylan Clark-Neal and Alex Jones.