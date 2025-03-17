Danny Jones Finally Breaks Silence On Maura Higgins Headlines

McFly singer Danny Jones has spoken out for the first time since he and his former I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here! co-star Maura Higgins inadvertently made headlines after this year’s Brit Awards.
Earlier this month, The Sun published footage of Danny – who has been married for the last 10 years – and Maura attending a Brits after-party together, where they appeared to share a kiss.
In the weeks since, the chart-topping singer had remained tight-lipped on the headlines, but finally broke his silence in a statement he posted on social media on Friday.
“Hello everyone, sorry it’s taken me a while to post this but l’ve taken some time out to be with those closest to me,” he began.
“I want to deeply apologise to my wife and family for putting them in this situation. I love them so much and we’ll continue to deal with this privately.”
“Love you guys,” he continued. “Thank you for your patience, understanding, and support.”
The singer and guitarist then signed off the message: “See you all soon, Danny.”
Danny married his wife, the model Georgia Horsley, in August 2014.
The couple share one child, a seven-year-old son, named Cooper Alf Jones.
Best known for his work in McFly over the last 20 years, Danny also won The Voice last year alongside bandmate Tom Fletcher, and was subsequently crowned King Of The Jungle during the 2024 run of I’m A Celebrity.
It was in the jungle that he met reality star Maura, who originally appeared on Love Island in 2019, and has gone on to compete on Dancing On Ice and Cooking With The Stars, as well as presenting on This Morning, Glow Up Ireland and the American version of Love Island’s companion show Aftersun.