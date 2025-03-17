Danny Jones Finally Breaks Silence On Maura Higgins Headlines

Danny Jones at the 2025 Brit Awards via Associated Press

Earlier this month, The Sun published footage of Danny – who has been married for the last 10 years – and Maura attending a Brits after-party together, where they appeared to share a kiss.

Advertisement

In the weeks since, the chart-topping singer had remained tight-lipped on the headlines, but finally broke his silence in a statement he posted on social media on Friday.

“Hello everyone, sorry it’s taken me a while to post this but l’ve taken some time out to be with those closest to me,” he began.

“I want to deeply apologise to my wife and family for putting them in this situation. I love them so much and we’ll continue to deal with this privately.”

Advertisement

Maura Higgins via Associated Press

“Love you guys,” he continued. “Thank you for your patience, understanding, and support.”

The singer and guitarist then signed off the message: “See you all soon, Danny.”

Danny married his wife, the model Georgia Horsley, in August 2014.

The couple share one child, a seven-year-old son, named Cooper Alf Jones.

Georgia Horsley greets husband Danny Jones after his I'm A Celebrity win in December 2024 James Gourley/ITV/Shutterstock

Best known for his work in McFly over the last 20 years, Danny also won The Voice last year alongside bandmate Tom Fletcher, and was subsequently crowned King Of The Jungle during the 2024 run of I’m A Celebrity.

Advertisement