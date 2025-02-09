9 Dating Horror Stories That'll Make You Spit Out Your Tea

Brooke Cagle on Unsplash Dating app users are sharing their horror stories.

Dating apps have been going for years now, but it seems some users still don’t quite understand what is okay – and what’s totally inappropriate – to divulge to the people they’ve swiped right on.

Case in point, one Mumsnet user recently took to the platform to share her own “horror stories” from her time on dating apps which she says have put her off “for life”.

While calling on others to share their torrid tales, the user (with the extremely relevant username: stayawayyyyyfromdatingapps) said: “I got an absolute shiner off of tinder say to me ‘I really want you to be my girlfriend, so you can see to my trouser cannon every day’.”

The post, which featured a whole host of other dating stories, inspired others to share their own anxiety-inducing anecdotes and all we can say is... good grief.

1. Got to an organised drinks first date, and the guy had those white stringy bits all around his crusty lips.

I kept licking my lips in the hope he’d do the same and kept thinking fuck me if he kisses me I’m going to have to see the hygienist.

- stayawayyyyyfromdatingapps

2. I had one ask how much it would cost to put a baby in me...

When told where to go, he said he was genuinely asking as believed redheaded women produced superior babies.

I had no idea where to go with that lol. What an absolute creep.

- YouDeserveBetterSoAskForIt

3. He used his son’s photo who was about 27...

Turns out he was about 47 and he couldn’t figure out why I wasn’t interested. Hm I’m 23 pal.

- Packingcube

4. On a first date (and last) date with a man who asked me my nationality. When I said German, he said ‘oh yes, big feet small boobs’.

I couldn’t get out of there fast enough.

- Jom222

5. [My] Profile clearly said ‘have children, don’t want more’. Matched with a guy, chatted a bit then met for coffee. One of the first things he said was ‘is the no more children thing negotiable?’

I said ‘no, it isn’t.’ He said ‘really, even having met me now I still couldn’t persuade you to have my child’. So I said ‘well I have only met you for 10 mins, but I definitely don’t want more children with anyone.’ His response, ‘let’s have a proper date, you will be begging to have my babies before the nights out.’

Declined the offer of a proper date!!

- Everintroverte

6. He said ‘boom’ at the end of sentences. ‘I’m going into town - boom!’

Also used ‘I’m on fire’ a lot. Pity he wasn’t.

- witwatwoo

7. As I walked into the pub the first thing he said was ‘you’re actually quite pretty. We just need to sort out your hair and clothes’.

I turned around and walked out.

He had very little hair, was wearing a T-shirt that needed ironing and his profile photo must have been at least 10 years out of date!

- Smokesandeats

8. Not me but my friend went for a date with a bloke who paid for dinner with a 50% off voucher and told her it was his treat but she could only have a main course as that’s what the voucher covered.

When they walked to the car park, he asked is [sic] she wanted to get into the back seat of his car and unleash his beast - he was 56!!!

- TwistedWonder

9. I also had one guy move the time back and hour, show up with all his mates then disappear off for half an hour leaving me with his friends and returned to ask me if I wanted to go back to his.

When I said no he said he didn’t fancy me anyway and wanted to get back with his ex.