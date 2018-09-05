Daughter Thanks Paramedics For Giving Dad His Dying Wish – A Caramel Sundae

A daughter has thanked paramedics for going above and beyond when caring for her dying father, even tracking down his favourite food, a caramel sundae.

Danielle Smith, who lives in Queensland, said paramedics Hannah and Kate from Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) asked her father “If you could eat anything, what would it be?” after learning he’d barely eaten for two days.

Ron McCartney, 72, had advanced pancreatic cancer and was given the sundae while in the ambulance on his final tip to hospital for palliative care. He died on Saturday morning.

“Thank you so very much to Hannah and Kate, Dad enjoyed this so much and [it] was the last thing he was able to eat by himself,” Danielle wrote on Facebook.

“Mum and I cannot thank QAS enough for all the help and compassion you have all given towards us each time we have had to call you.”