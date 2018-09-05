Daughter Thanks Paramedics For Giving Dad His Dying Wish – A Caramel Sundae

A daughter has thanked paramedics for going above and beyond when caring for her dying father, even tracking down his favourite food, a caramel sundae.
Danielle Smith, who lives in Queensland, said paramedics Hannah and Kate from Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) asked her father “If you could eat anything, what would it be?” after learning he’d barely eaten for two days.
Ron McCartney, 72, had advanced pancreatic cancer and was given the sundae while in the ambulance on his final tip to hospital for palliative care. He died on Saturday morning.
“Thank you so very much to Hannah and Kate, Dad enjoyed this so much and [it] was the last thing he was able to eat by himself,” Danielle wrote on Facebook.
“Mum and I cannot thank QAS enough for all the help and compassion you have all given towards us each time we have had to call you.”
Danielle’s mum, Sharon McCartney, also contacted the ambulance service to share her gratitude.
In a Facebook post QAS said: “We have been left humbled and tinged with sadness after receiving a message of gratitude that underlines an often-unseen aspect of patient care; the caring.
“Sharon’s recent message emphasised the enjoyment Ron received from such a simple action and thanked paramedics for the swift and high level of care and compassion shown to him on both this occasion, and their previous interactions over the last few months as well.”
She also shared an example of another paramedic who helped her father. “A couple of months ago, the big tall paramedic guy, we couldn’t get dad out of bed, and couldn’t get the gurney near their bed so you picked him up and carried him out the front onto bed.”
QAS has previously been praised for going above and beyond the call of duty when delivering end of life care.
Last year paramedics took a patient to Queensland’s Hervey Bay on her way to a local palliative care unit when she said her dying wish was to see the beach one last time.