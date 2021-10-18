David Amess' Murder 'Cannot Get In The Way Of Democracy', Says No.10

Boris Johnson believes the murder of David Amess “cannot get in the way of democracy”, Downing Street has said.

It came following suggestions MPs could end face-to-face surgeries with constituents.

The prime minister’s official spokesperson said on Monday it was a decision for individual MPs when they were asked if surgeries should move online.

Johnson will lead tributes to Amess in the Commons later today, as MPs shared fresh experiences of receiving death threats.

Labour’s Chris Bryant said a man has been arrested over a threat on his life after the MP for Southend West was killed while meeting constituents in Essex.

Justice Secretary Dominic Raab spoke of having received at least three threats on “life and limb” in the past two years, with the latest being of an acid attack.

Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle called for fresh understanding of how politics can be made safer, but discussed the extensive protections of his US counterpart as he warned against a “knee-jerk reaction”.

“Do I want to be like Speaker (Nancy) Pelosi, who can’t go anywhere without armed police? Is that a life I want? No,” he told ITV’s Good Morning Britain.

No.10 said: “MPs may rightly be concerned about security, they’ve been contacted by police to discuss their activities and events so their arrangements can be reviewed.

“But while individual arrangements should rightly remain a matter for individual MPs and police, the prime minister shares the concerns with a number of MPs and ministers that this attack cannot get in the way of democracy.

“We will not be cowed by those who seek to divide us and spread hate and the PM has been struck by the bravery and commitment to serving constituents expressed by many MPs following Sir David’s death.”

Amess’ killing was the second murder of an MP within five years, after Labour’s Jo Cox was targeted by a right-wing extremist outside a West Yorkshire library where she was due to hold a constituency surgery.