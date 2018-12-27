David Attenborough Has 'Hope' For The Planet, But Only If Humans Become Less Selfish

Sir David Attenborough still has “hope” for the future of the planet, but the ‘Blue Planet’ and ‘Dynasties’ presenter said human beings have to turn their gaze away from themselves in order to thrive. The naturalist and broadcaster, 92, was asked whether society would exist on Earth in just a few hundred years. “I don’t think it will be uninhabitable,” he told ‘The Arts Hour’. “Almost certainly it won’t be as rich as it was. The question is: how poor will it be?”

KGC-107/STAR MAX/IPx David Attenborough

Attenborough told the BBC World Service programme: “Human beings are the most adaptable organism that has ever appeared on the planet and [humankind] is extraordinarily resourceful, and very good at looking after itself. “If it turns its attentions to looking after other things as well, which it is equally good at, if it bothers to do so, then there is hope.” But he added it’s unlikely that his great grandchildren will ever see what he was able to see during his lifetime.