David Attenborough Says Climate Change Is A ‘Crime’ Humanity Has Inflicted On The Planet

Famed naturalist David Attenborough said climate change is a “crime” humanity has committed against the planet in an interview that aired in the US on Sunday, asking why society should have the prerogative to continue “poisoning life on earth” when there is still time for redemption.

Attenborough made the comments during an interview with 60 Minutes, following the release of his book and Netflix documentary, A Life On Our Planet. The projects have been referred to as his final “witness statement” following a life spent in the natural world.

Host Anderson Cooper asked about such terminology, noting the statement is typically given after a crime.

“Well, a crime has been committed,” Attenborough, 95, replied. “And it so happens that, I’m of such an age, that I was able to see it beginning.”

“It isn’t that I enjoy saying: ‘Doom, doom, doom,’” he continued. “On the contrary, I’d much rather [say]: ‘Enjoy, take thrill, excitement, pleasure, joy, joy, joy, joy.’ But if you’ve got any sense of responsibility, you can’t do that.”