David Beckham attends a conversation about his work with UNICEF during the Annual Meeting of World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) via Associated Press

If you weren’t aware, David Beckham is the president of American soccer team Inter Miami and this week, the team beat rivals Los Angeles FC 3-1 in a result that puts the team in the semi-finals of the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

Of course, Becks is a boardroom mainstay these days, having retired back in 2013 but his passion for football hasn’t waivered at-all and he remains just as invested as ever in the sport.

Advertisement

His wife Victoria, however? Not so much.

On the 2023 Netflix documentary about David’s career, Victoria revealed that it wasn’t his career that caused the initial attraction, saying: “I am not into football at all.

“I wasn’t into football then, I’m not into football now. But I’d seen pictures of him in magazines, and he was obviously a very good-looking boy… the fact I went to the games really was just to kind of, some would say ‘stalk’ him.

“I just fancied him.”

David poked fun at her disinterest in recent Instagram post

The team’s win this week was apparently a huge deal but while the people around her physically reacted to the winning goal, the former Spice Girl remained composed.

Advertisement

David shared a photo of the moment and captioned it with: “And they say my wife’s not into football 😂 How dare they 😂 emotions were running high in the stadium last night for most of us 🩷 I love you @victoriabeckham I know you love it really 🩷 always by my side 🩷”

She responded in her stories saying: “Still trying to figure out the rules! xx”.