David Beckham’s Surprisingly Simple Ingredient For Elevating Shepherd's Pie

Getty/Associated Press Eva Longoria swears by it.

He may not be the first person that comes to mind when it comes to cooking up a storm but it turns out that now that David Beckham is off the pitch, he’s a hell of a home cook.

In fact, in the Netflix series about David Beckham’s career, it was revealed that he spent a massive $60k on fitting out his dream kitchen. He is seen in the series meticulously, slowly – so slowly – frying mushrooms and prepping a roast dinner, while showing off his snazzy cooking space.

“On Saturday morning I just potter around this place, it’s my escape,” he says. “I’m in here from 11 to nine or 10 o’clock at night – sometimes later – just grilling! That’s all I do, I bring my iPad, watch the football.”

He’s never sounded more like a dad.

Eva Longoria is a fan of his cooking

Speaking on Table Manners with Jessie Ware, Eva Longoria revealed that while David’s wife Victoria Beckham is always hip to the latest health food trends, it’s the former England striker that provides her with the best recipes and culinary tips for home meals.

While Eva admits he makes a great bolognese, it’s his signature Shepherd’s pie that is the real showstopper, and it’s all thanks to one ingredient: ketchup.

It seems Becks isn’t the only one that swears by the condiment for an elevated Shepherd’s pie. The foodies at AllRecipes also recommend ketchup, saying: “Ketchup will add a little tang to the ground beef mixture.”

Recommending it for the phase of cooking the beef mixture, they advise: “Heat oil in a large frying pan. Add onion and cook until clear.

“Add ground beef and cook until well browned. Pour off excess fat, then stir in flour and cook 1 minute. Add ketchup and beef broth. Bring to a boil, reduce heat and simmer for 5 minutes.”