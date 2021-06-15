Nothing To See Here, Just A Shirtless David Beckham Feeding A Super Cute Dog

Sometimes it’s the simple things.
The smell of cut grass.
Falling into freshly laundered sheets.
A cute puppy.
A shirtless David Beckham.
Or sometimes both. At the same time.
So many thanks to the footballer for gifting us just that. And it’s not even the weekend.
On Monday, David – sans shirt – shared a video of him training the Beckhams’ new puppy, Fig, on Instagram.
Sitting on his kitchen floor, Becks can be seen attempting to train the pooch with some treats.
“All we do in lockdown is high five and eat #figLovesHighFives,” he wrote.
Same, David, same.
Earlier, wife Victoria shared a snap of her all dressed up in a LBD ready for a date night with her husband.
“Ready for date night tonight! Loving Amour @VictoriaBeckhamBeauty’s new shade of bitten lip tint” she captioned the snap.
Posh and Becks tied the knot in 1999 and share four children; Brooklyn, 22, Romeo, 18, Cruz, 16 and and nine-year-old daughter Harper.