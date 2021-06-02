David Beckham's Typical Summertime Behaviour Proves To Be A Source Of Amusement For Victoria

The Beckhams might spend a lot of time in sun-drenched parts of the world, but David still can’t help but be a cliché whenever the sun peeks its head out over here. The football superstar moaned that wife Victoria was laughing at him as he whipped off his top during a country walk amid the glorious weather we’re currently enjoying. Sharing photographic evidence of his topless wander on Instagram, David wrote: “Yep this is England. It’s what we do, sun comes out we take our shirts off. “Even walking the dogs when @victoriabeckham is laughing at me,” he joked.

Victoria is used to seeing David in a state of undress of late though, as she recently revealed he has taken to doing Zoom calls in his pants. In an interview with the Evening Standard, she said: “There were a few Zoom calls I caught him on, where he had a shirt and tie to here and literally his pants. “The people he was on Zoom to would have been quite surprised if they had seen the full look.” David was last seen with more clothes on when he appeared in the Friends reunion last week. He was seen discussing his love for the hit sitcom in a pre-recorded VT as the cast came together on screen for the first time in 17 years.