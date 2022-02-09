David Beckham Shares His Record For Wolfing Down Snails And Now We Feel A Bit Ill

David Beckham's love of snails runs deep Clive Mason/Stefan W/500 px via Getty

David Beckham has shared a personal best for eating that’s equal parts impressive and stomach-churning.

The football icon was a recent guest on the food podcast River Cafe Table 4, revealing that while he was part of the Paris Saint-Germain team he developed a real taste for snails.

He explained that his favourite place to go for the French delicacy was the restaurant Chez L’Ami, and once scoffed down 32 in the space of a four-hour sitting.

“My record for eating escargots is I’ve eaten 32 at one dinner,” he told Ruthie Rogers. “They’re big. They come on trays of six or nine.”

He added: “I was in there for about four hours once with Victoria and we had the most amazing wine.

“I used to go in there once a week. I shouldn’t have done, because I was a professional athlete and I try to watch what I eat, but I made sure I ran harder the next day.”

“Since I met Victoria, she only eats grilled fish, steamed vegetables,” he lamented. “She will very rarely deviate away from there.

“The only time she’s probably ever shared something that’s been on my plate was actually when she was pregnant with Harper and it was the most amazing thing.

“It was one of my favourite evenings. I can’t remember what it was but I know she’s not eaten it since.”

