David Beckham Makes Emotional Admission About How He Really Feels Now His Sons Have Moved Out

David Beckham via Associated Press

David Beckham has revealed he’s finding it tough to adjust to no longer having most of his family at home.

The dad-of-four opened up to Men’s Health about how he and his wife Victoria Beckham are finding things now their sons, 25-year-old Brooklyn, 22-year-old Romeo and 19-year-old Cruz are now doing their own thing in the wider world.

Advertisement

Because the couple’s 13-year-old daughter Harper is still living at home, David pointed out that he and Victoria are “not quite there yet” when it comes to empty nest syndrome, but shared: “It’s actually painful.

“Cruz is really busy with his music right now, he travels around New York and mostly LA, so we’ve gone from having four in the house to one.”

He continued: “Everyone knows I’m a neat freak. I’m very tidy, very organised, and I don’t like mess. But when you have kids, there’s mess.

Advertisement

“I’d actually love to walk into their rooms and see wet towels on the floor. I miss it. What I would give to have that back and not walk in moaning about it.”

While the Beckhams’ eldest children may no longer be at home, it’s no secret that they’re still a tight knit family.

Advertisement

Last month, the couple were joined by three of their brood, Romeo, Cruz and Harper (as well as Romeo and Cruz’s respective girlfriends), at the launch of David’s new Boss underwear campaign – which the former Spice Girls star has made it very clear that she’s a big fan of.