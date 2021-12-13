David Beckham Is Ready To Spice Up His Christmas As He Poses In Throwback Festive Jumper

David Beckham looks ready to spice up his Christmas as he strikes a pose in a festive jumper paying homage to the Spice Girls.

Over the weekend, David and his wife – fashion designer and occasional Spice Girl Victoria Beckham – posed for a string of snaps in their respective festive apparel which they shared on Instagram.

Advertisement

The former footballer was seen sporting an official Spice World Christmas jumper with a shirt and tie underneath, serving what we can only describe as the full Anton-Du-Beke-in-Strictly-rehearsals.

And, of course, VB couldn’t resist a throwback Spice Girls pose in the photo.

Advertisement

Posting the pictures on his account, David joked: “Yep I’m a fan… @VictoriaBeckham @SpiceGirls Christmas jumpers are out.”

Victoria then reposted the snaps onto her profile, writing: “Now that’s a Christmas Jumper Mr Beckham!”

Advertisement

David’s look got the thumbs up from Victoria’s former bandmates Melanie C and Emma Bunton, with the latter commenting: “Best Christmas jumper ever!!!!”

If David’s modelling has inspired you (and you have a spare £55 to hand), you can treat yourself to his jumper over on the Spice Girls’ website.

Despite no longer being involved in most of the Spice Girls’ activities, Victoria is definitely not averse to a throwback moment, as the past year has revealed.

In the lead-up to the Tokyo Olympics, the former pop star got misty-eyed as she reminisced about the Spice Girls’ performance at the 2012 Games in London, having previously recreated one of her most iconic Posh Spice looks.

Advertisement