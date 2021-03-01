UK Should Have Been Better Prepared For Covid After Sars, David Cameron Admits

David Cameron has admitted the government failed to properly prepare for Covid-19 and should have learned from the Sars outbreak.

The former prime minister, who was in power from 2010 to 2016, said that ministers focused too heavily on a possible influenza pandemic.

Instead, they should have broadened preparations to include all respiratory illnesses, saying “more should have been learned” from Sars in 2002.

Like Covid, Sars was a new contagious coronavirus. Influenza is also a contagious respiratory illness, but of a different family of virus.

The government has repeatedly been criticised for not preparing the UK for a new and unknown disease.

Speaking to the national security strategy committee, Cameron said: “I think the mistake that was made was that in thinking about future pandemics, the focus was very much on influenza rather than on respiratory diseases and I think that is where, and I am sure there will be a big inquiry into what we learn and all the rest, but I think there was a pretty good flu pandemic plan but it was a flu plan rather than a respiratory illnesses plan.”

Cameron said his government had “set up a unit in the Cabinet Office to do sort of global virus surveillance” but he was “not quite sure what happened to that”.

He added: “But [...] more should have been learned from the experience with Sars and the respiratory diseases in terms of our own preparedness. But I wouldn’t blame the national security architecture for that. The architecture was there.”

A 2016 drill, called Operation Cygnus, was aimed at testing UK resilience. It exposed how hospitals and care homes faced being overwhelmed should a new virus hit the UK.

It was criticised for failing to check up on supplies of personal protective equipment (PPE), capacity for testing and the number of ventilators.

MPs also uncovered last year that that it failed to make any recommendations to Treasury or business officials.

