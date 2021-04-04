Pressure Builds On David Cameron Over Government Loan Plan Controversy

A controversial financier at the centre of a lobbying row was able to push through a government loan scheme from which he benefited by citing the authority of then prime minister David Cameron, according to a fresh report.

The Sunday Times reported that a cache of leaked emails showed how Australian Lex Greensill told officials in 2012 that “the PM” had requested that he implement his ideas “across government”.

He was said to have sent his proposed loan plan for NHS pharmacies to senior officials but was so confident he told them: “We are not seeking your approval”.

The latest disclosures will add to the pressure on Cameron who brought Greensill into No 10 as an unpaid adviser on supply chain finance.

After leaving office he then went to work as an adviser for Greensill’s firm, Greensill Capital, and lobbied ministers on its behalf for support through the government’s corporate Covid finance scheme.

The firm subsequently filed for insolvency after its application was rejected.

Its collapse put the future of 5,000 steel making jobs in the UK at risk while tens of millions of pounds of share options which Cameron was reported to have received became worthless.

According to the latest disclosures, civil servants were so alarmed by Greensill’s proposals for a system of supply chain finance – fast-tracking funds vulnerable to late payments – they warned it could leave the government open to “legal challenge”.