David Cameron Spotted In Westminster, Says He 'Fully Supports' Theresa May

David Cameron has said he fully supports Theresa May following reports he was looking to return to government.

The former prime minister was asked by Sky News on Wednesday whether he had any advice for his successor.

“I fully support what she is doing and want to let her get on with the job,” he said.

Cameron was followed by cameras as he walked down Whitehall. “I’m on my way into the Treasury to do something – I’ve no time to talk I’m afraid now,” he said.

According to The Sun, Cameron recently told friends he wanted to return to frontline politics and fancied the job of foreign secretary.

A No.10 spokeswoman said: “Whether he chooses to seek to return to frontline politics or not is entirely a matter for him.”

She added that May and Cameron “often speak”.

Cameron walked past Downing Street today amid speculation a Brexit deal is close to be reached

Cabinet ministers have been invited to read the elements of the draft withdrawal agreement that have been agreed with Brussels.

May told MPs last month that 95% of the deal had been agreed – but that does not include the contentious issue of measures to avoid a hard border with Ireland.