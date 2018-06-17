David Dimbleby To Step Down From BBC Question Time After 25 Years As Host

David Dimbleby is to leave Question Time, the BBC’s flagship politics programme, at the end of the year, the broadcaster has announced.

Dimbleby, who has chaired the debate show since taking over from Sir Robin Day around 25 years ago, said it was the “right moment to leave”, adding he will return to his “first love” of reporting.

The 79-year-old is the longest-serving presenter of Question Time, and was preceded by Peter Sissons and Robin Day.

His decision leaves a vacancy for one of the most prestigious jobs at the corporation, with contenders likely to include A-listers including Huw Edwards. Nick Robinson, Emily Maitlis and Victoria Derbyshire and rising stars, such as Emma Barnett.

Dimbleby said: “At the end of the year I will have been chairing Question Time for a quarter of a century and I have decided that this is the right moment to leave.

“It has been a privilege to work for a programme which brings voters face to face with those in power.

“I am grateful to the production teams and to the BBC who have made this possible.