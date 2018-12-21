David Gauke Suggests He Would Quit Cabinet Over No Deal Brexit

Justice Secretary David Gauke said he would find it “very difficult” to remain in Theresa May’s government if the UK appeared on course to crash out of the European Union without a deal.

The prime minister is battling to maintain cabinet discipline as senior ministers set out rival plans for dealing with the potential rejection of her Brexit plan next month.

May has stressed that a no-deal Brexit is a possible outcome if her plan is rejected by MPs in January’s Commons showdown.

Gauke said: “I think making a conscious decision to proceed with no deal would not be the responsible course of action.”

He added he would be “very surprised if the prime minister went down that route”.

Asked if he could remain in the cabinet if that became the government’s policy, he told the BBC’s Political Thinking with Nick Robinson podcast: “I think it would be very difficult for me in those circumstances.

“I am conscious that there is a risk of an accidental no deal… Although Parliament clearly doesn’t want no deal, it’s not clear that there is a majority for a specific course of action to stop no deal.

“The best way of stopping no deal is to back the prime minister’s deal in my view.

“So I think it would be very difficult and I think if it came down to the government saying consciously, ‘well, we’ll just have to do that’, I don’t think there would be a lot of support for it.”

Gauke is rumoured to be one of a group of senior ministers who would quit the Cabinet if the UK was heading to a no-deal Brexit.

But in a sign of the increased focus on the battles to come if May’s plan is rejected, rival alternatives to the deal have been set out by cabinet ministers.

Commons Leader Andrea Leadsom said a “managed no-deal” Brexit was a possibility, while Work and Pensions Secretary Amber Rudd acknowledged there was a “plausible argument” for a second referendum.

At a press conference on Thursday, May insisted the cabinet was focused on the deal.

She said: “Everybody is very clear that not only what Government policy is but what we are all individually and collectively focused on is working to ensure that that deal is able to be agreed by and go through a meaningful vote in the House of Commons.”