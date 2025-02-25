David Lammy Said Cutting Foreign Aid Was 'A Big Strategic Mistake' Just 2 Weeks Ago

Foreign Secretary David Lammy advised the US against cutting international aid earlier this month. via Associated Press

Foreign secretary David Lammy slammed the idea of cutting international aid just two weeks before his boss Keir Starmer did just that.

The prime minister announced today he would be increasing defence spending from 2.5% of gross domestic product (GDP) to 2.7% by 2027 - paid for by cutting the international development budget.

Advertisement

It comes after Donald Trump said Europe could no longer lean on the US for military support, and amid growing European worries about just how the Ukraine war will be resolved.

The move has already sparked an angry backlash from senior Labour figures and the charity sector, who called it “short-sighted” and a “blow to Britain’s proud reputation as global humanitarian and development leader”.

The cabinet has backed the move today – but Lammy did say cutting foreign aid was an error only a fortnight ago.

Advertisement

Speaking to the Guardian’s political editor Pippa Crerar, he warned that it could be a “big strategic mistake” for the Trump administration to go ahead with its plan to scrap the USAid agency.

Lammy said that could allow China to step into the vacuum and expand its own sphere of influence.

He pointed to the previous Tory government’s decision to merge the Foreign Office with the Department for International Development, adding: “We have spent years unravelling that strategic mistake. Development remains a very important soft power tool.

“And in the absence of development… I would be very worried that China and others step into that gap.

Advertisement

“We were hugely critical of the way that the last government handled the decision. So I would caution US friends to look closely at what went wrong in the United Kingdom as they navigate this decision.”

Crerar reminded Lammy of his words earlier today.

Just over two weeks ago David Lammy told me that Donald Trump’s plans to make dramatic cuts to US aid budget could be “big strategic mistake” that allows China to step in and further its global influence. — Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) February 25, 2025

This is not the first time Lammy has publicly criticised any cuts to the foreign aid budget, either.

The MP also condemned the last government for reducing foreign aid from 0.7% to 0.5% back in 2021 – before the Ukraine war broke out – when he sat in the shadow cabinet.

Advertisement

He wrote on X: “It is wrong to cut the UK’s contribution to foreign aid. To do so in the middle of a global pandemic is morally bankrupt.”

It is wrong to cut the UK's contribution to foreign aid.



To do so in the middle of a global pandemic is morally bankrupt. — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) June 7, 2021

Starmer, who was still leader of the opposition at the time, also wrote on X: “The Conservatives have just voted to cut international aid.

Advertisement

“Cutting aid to help the world’s poorest during a pandemic is callous – and not in our national interest.

“Boris Johnson is damaging Britain’s reputation around the world.”

The prime minister did tell the Commons today that he was not “happy” to announce this cut.

“The defence and security of the British people must always come first. That is the number one priority of this government,” he said.

Starmer in 2021: No Prime Minister should cut foreign aid.



Starmer in 2025: I'm cutting foreign aid. pic.twitter.com/CFezX2FDpW — PoliticsJOE (@PoliticsJOE_UK) February 25, 2025

Advertisement

Chancellor Rachel Reeves also backed the decision today, writing on X: “Labour will always do what it takes to keep our country safe. That is why we are increasing defence spending to 2.5% of GDP from April 2027. A strong economy needs a strong national defence.”

But, when she was in the shadow cabinet back almost four years ago, Reeves told the Commons cutting international aid would “diminish Britain, reduce our influence and undermine our security at home”.

This Conservative government's decision to cut overseas aid will diminish Britain, reduce our influence and undermine our security at home.



This is about the country we want to be, our position on the global stage, and the leadership we can - and should - show. pic.twitter.com/CtBH3bGPgJ — Rachel Reeves (@RachelReevesMP) July 13, 2021