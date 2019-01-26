Labour's David Lammy Takes On Jacob Rees-Mogg With Brutal Twitter Takedown

David Lammy has landed a virtual left-hook on Jacob Rees-Mogg over the latter’s choice of words when promoting his LBC radio show.
In a tweet posted on Saturday morning, the Tory MP and ardent Brexiteer proudly lauded the “lots of stout hearted Britons” and lack of “snowflakes” who call into his show.
But his long-held conservative views on abortion and gay marriage were swiftly highlighted by Lammy, who wrote: “Who you calling a snowflake? Aren’t you the guy who gets offended by the idea of two blokes getting married?”
At the time of writing, Lammy’s tweet had garnered over 15,000 likes.
In 2017, Rees-Mogg drew condemnation for his contentious views that he is opposed to abortion and gay marriage.
The backbench Tory MP doubled down on the controversial comments in an interview on Good Morning Britain sfter sparking a huge backlash on social media.
He tweeted a clip of his interview with GMB along with the caption: “Et unam, sanctam, catholicam et apostolicam Ecclesiam,” which translates to: “And I believe in one, holy, catholic, and apostolic church.”
Rees-Mogg said during his interview with Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid that he takes the “teaching of the Catholic Church seriously” to justify his position.
Rees-Mogg said that he opposed abortion in all circumstances, even in cases of rape and incest.
Morgan said: “Say you were prime minister: If a woman is raped by a family member, you would say she had no right to have that baby aborted?”
Rees-Mogg responded: “She would have a right under UK law. That law is not going to change but my personal opinion is life begins at the point of conception.”