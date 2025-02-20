David Lammy Accuses Russian Minister Of Leaving During His Blistering Speech At G20

Foreign Secretary David Lammy via Associated Press

David Lammy claimed Russia’s Sergei Lavrov got up and left his seat during the UK cabinet minister’s speech at a G20 meeting today.

The British foreign secretary launched an attack at Moscow over its ongoing aggression towards Ukraine while speaking to his G20 counterparts in South Africa.

Lammy accused Russia of learning “nothing” from the “colonial failures” of the past with its land grab in Ukraine.

It comes as the US hurriedly tries to secure a peace deal to end the war by negotiating directly with Russia, sparking worries in Europe that Ukraine’s sovereignty will not be a priority.

Lammy used his platform to echo the message coming from the Labour government – “that the only just and lasting peace will be a peace that is consistent with the UN Charter, and we want that as soon as possible.”

He then said: “You know, mature countries learn from their colonial failures and their wars, and Europeans have had much to learn over the generations and the centuries.

“But I’m afraid to say that Russia has learned nothing.”

Lammy laid into Vladimir Putin’s top diplomat, saying: “I listened carefully to minister Lavrov’s intervention just now he’s, of course, left his seat, hoping to hear some readiness to respect Ukraine’s sovereignty

“I was hoping to hear some sympathy for the innocent victims of the aggression.

“I was hoping to hear some readiness to seek a durable peace.

“What I heard was the logic of imperialism dressed up as a realpolitik, and I say to you all, we should not be surprised, but neither should we be fooled.”

The foreign secretary also warned that the world is at a “crucial juncture in this conflict” and “Russia faces a test”.

He added: “If Putin is serious about a lasting peace, it means finding a way forward which respects Ukraine’s sovereignty and the UN Charter which provides credible security guarantees, and which rejects Tsarist imperialism, and Britain is ready to listen.

“But we expect to hear more than the Russian gentleman’s tired fabrications.”

He also claimed: “When I listened to what the Russians and what Lavrov has just said in the chamber this afternoon, I don’t see an appetite to really get to that peace.

