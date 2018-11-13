An Arrest Has Been Made In The David Schwimmer Beer Thief Lookalike Case

A significant breakthrough has been made in one of the most attention-grabbing and widely shared police manhunts in recent British history.

Yes, police think they have found the David Schwimmer lookalike who allegedly stole a crate of beer from a shop in Blackpool.

A 36-year-old man was arrested in Southall on Monday night.

Lancashire Police announced the news on Twitter with a nod to Schwimmer, who helped promote the manhunt in quite spectacular style.