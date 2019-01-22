David Schwimmer ‘Lookalike’ Arrested In Theft Probe

Police have arrested a “lookalike” of Friends star David Schwimmer, after he failed to attend court before Christmas.

Abdulah Husseini, 36, was initially arrested for theft in November after police shared grainy shop surveillance footage which appeared to show him hurrying past a camera with his arms full of cans of beer.

The footage went viral after the likeness to the sitcom star was pointed out.

But following his initial arrest Husseini failed to attend a court hearing in Blackpool in December.

On Monday, Lancashire Police announced he had been taken into custody in Wimbledon, London.