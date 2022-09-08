David Schwimmer Mocks Jennifer Aniston Over Shower Photo In A Way Only A True 'Friend' Could

No one can ever take the mick out of you quite like your Friends – something Jennifer Aniston found out as she geared up for her latest product launch this week.
David Schwimmer mocked his former co-star after she posted a photo to tease the release of an apparent new shampoo to her Lolavie haircare range on Wednesday.
The Rachel Green actor posted a picture to her Instagram showing her all soaped up in her shower, revealing: “Something’s coming.”
It did not take David long to share his own, rather less glamorous version, of the picture on Twitter, which put Friends fans in mind of the episode where Ross visits a tanning both and screams: “MY EYES! MY EYES!”
Asking what was coming, he joked: “A towel I hope??”
Jennifer then made another Friends reference as she commented on David’s pic, writing: “Schwim!? Trying to steal my thunder!?”
Last year, the pair stunned fans when David revealed that he and Jen had a mutual crush on one another during their time on the hit sitcom, though neither party ever acted on these feelings.
“The first season I had a major crush on Jen,” David said during the Friends reunion. “And I think we both, at some point, were crushing hard on each other but it was like two ships passing because one of us was always in a relationship and we never crossed that boundary. We respected that.”
When pressed on this topic during a subsequent interview with Howard Stern, Jennifer insisted: “We were in relationships, it was always never the right time and it wouldn’t have worked.
“The beauty of that was that whatever feelings we had we just literally channelled everything into Ross and Rachel and I think that’s maybe why it resonated the way it did. But no, we never – on my life, and Courteney and Lisa would know and can vouch for me.”“No. I would proudly say I banged Schwimmer if that happened,” she added. “But no.”
Jennifer later spoke out to deny fresh reports she and David had started dating after the Friends reunion stirred up feelings between them.