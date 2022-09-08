David Schwimmer Mocks Jennifer Aniston Over Shower Photo In A Way Only A True 'Friend' Could

“The first season I had a major crush on Jen,” David said during the Friends reunion. “And I think we both, at some point, were crushing hard on each other but it was like two ships passing because one of us was always in a relationship and we never crossed that boundary. We respected that.”

When pressed on this topic during a subsequent interview with Howard Stern, Jennifer insisted: “We were in relationships, it was always never the right time and it wouldn’t have worked.

“The beauty of that was that whatever feelings we had we just literally channelled everything into Ross and Rachel and I think that’s maybe why it resonated the way it did. But no, we never – on my life, and Courteney and Lisa would know and can vouch for me.”“No. I would proudly say I banged Schwimmer if that happened,” she added. “But no.”

Jennifer later spoke out to deny fresh reports she and David had started dating after the Friends reunion stirred up feelings between them.