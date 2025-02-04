David Tennant Confirms That Rare Condition Means He Has This Extra Appendage

David Tennant on the red carpet at last year's Baftas via Associated Press

David Tennant has disclosed that he was born with a rare condition that means he has an extra toe on one foot.

Metro recently asked the former Doctor Who star about supposed “rumblings” among his fans suggesting there was an unusual feature on his right foot.

In response, the Scottish performer confirmed the rumours were true, and that one of his feet has six toes (a condition known as polydactyly).

Revealing that the extra appendage can be found on the outermost side of his right foot, he claimed the toe in question is “sort of like a nubbin”.

And when asked whether most people had already known about his additional toe until this point, he quipped: “Well, they do now!”

David Tennant at the premiere of Good Omens in 2019 via Associated Press

Following an especially exciting 2024, the Rivals star has another exciting 12 months ahead of him.

Before all that, though, he’ll be back on our screens next week as the host of the Baftas, for the second year running.

David has also confirmed he’ll be reviving his interview series David Tennant Does a Podcast With… in the near future, having previously spoken to A-list guests and former collaborators like Olivia Colman, Sir Ian McKellen, Michael Sheen, Catherine Tate and James Corden in past episodes.